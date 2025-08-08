Yellow Door Taqueria to Open New Mexican Restaurant in Providence

A new Mexican restaurant is making its way to the Aloft Providence Downtown hotel in Providence this month.

The Yellow Door Taqueria brings Dropkick Murphys' Ken Casey to Providence's dining community. The Boston-based restaurant will serve as the hub for contemporary Mexican cuisine, including margaritas, tacos, and cocktails. It will open each day for dinner, with brunch available on the weekends.

Tyler Almeida, who operates Moonshine Alley at 52 Pine St. in Providence, is the co-owner, along with Casey, designer Taniya Nayak (from the Food Network and HGTV) and her husband Brian O'Donnell, and Boston hospitality professional Colleen Hagerty.

Casey and Nayak represented part of the ownership of Whiskey Republic, which opened on the Providence waterfront in 2011. Almeida was a manager at the establishment, which closed in 2020.

Yellow Door Taqueria will offer seating for 30 at the bar with additional standing room, 70 dining room and lounge seats, and a 35-seat outdoor patio.

A news release announcing Yellow Door Taqueria's opening said the business is "known for inventive street tacos and a top-tier agave spirits program, Yellow Door blends West Coast surf vibes with East Coast style, offering house-made tortillas, seasonal ingredients, and late-night playlists in a space that's unmistakably Yellow Door."