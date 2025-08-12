Boston Fire Department Relishes Record Number of Female Recruits

The Boston Fire Department's latest recruiting class has reached a new milestone. This year, seven female recruits, more than any class in the past, have answered the call to service, according to Boston Fire Department Commissioner Paul Burke.

During a training demonstration held at the Boston Fire Department's fire academy on Saturday, Aug. 9, the newest class of recruits demonstrated their skills of putting out flames and escaping from flaming rooftops. The cadets will formally graduate from their training on Wednesday, Aug. 13.

“I'm so thankful to be a part of something like this,” said cadet Alexis Lamonica in a statement shared with 7 News WHDH Boston. “As women, we've all become a group, and we have each other's backs, and I'm just happy to be a part of it.”

Training to become a member of the Boston Fire Department takes approximately five months, or about 21 weeks, to complete.