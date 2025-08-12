Boston Swelters Amid Third Heat Wave This Summer

It seemed like the rain would never end in the Boston area this spring. But turnabout means fair play in the weather department this summer as the city experiences its third heat wave this week.

According to temperature recordings at Logan International Airport, 16 days have been at or above 90 degrees in Boston, all of them during June and July. August, however, began cooler than the previous months. It's the first time since 1976 that the month has started with cool temperatures.

According to CBS News Boston meteorologist Jacob Wycoff, temperatures in Boston will reach into the mid-90s on Tuesday, Aug. 12. Wednesday, Aug. 13, could be the hottest day this month, with temperatures approaching the mid-to-upper 90s. Fortunately, for Bostonians, humidity isn't expected to coincide with the hot temperatures.

Conditions will look to remain dry over the next two weeks with few significant rain chances in the forecast. "Significant drought" conditions due to the dry weather were noted on Cape Cod last week, a condition that could increase without measurable rainfall. The best chance for rain this week is on Thursday, Aug. 14, with the forecast calling for some light showers.