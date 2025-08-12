Drake’s “Which One” Soars to No. 1, Marks 17th Chart-Topper With Central Cee Collaboration

Drake's “Which One,” featuring Central Cee, one of the United Kingdom's prominent rappers, is currently at position 1 on the R&B Singles and Official Hip-Hop charts. According to the genre ranking, the new debut is the second new No. 1 after “Nokia,” which was released in the spring. Other recent tracks by Drake are performing well. “What Did I Miss?” soared to No. 4 in the last couple of weeks. “Nokia” is still extending its lead on the hip-hop tally.

“Which One” has secured a slot on more than one genre list. Drake's Central Cee collaboration is on the Official Singles chart at No. 4. Its position makes it Drake's 47th top-10 smash. It concurrently appears at No. 7 on the Official Streaming countdown and No. 66 on two sales charts. However, the track does not make it among the Top 40 sales charts.

On the multi-genre Hot 100, Drake and Central Cee's “Which One” is at No. 23. Its position marks Drake's 360th career entry, which significantly gives him an edge over other artists in the R&B music industry.

His collaboration with the UK's star, Central Cee, earns him a head start at No. 25 on the Rap Airplay chart. Meanwhile, the track is No. 2 on Hot Rap Songs, with Kendrick Lamar and SZA's hit song, “Luther,” coming on top. Regardless, “Which One” is way ahead of Drake's own “What Did I Miss?” in terms of performance.