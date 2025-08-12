Framingham Seeks Community Input on New Splash Pad at Cushing Memorial Park

Framingham officials want to hear from members of the community about a new splash pad planned for Cushing Memorial Park at 80 Dudley Road.

The city has published an online survey that residents can complete from now through Sept. 30. Officials are looking for input on the splash pad's water elements, interactive play features, design themes, and installation styles.

The splash pad will be positioned near the Academy Building in the southwestern portion of the park, close to parking and restrooms, according to the city's announcement. When completed, residents will find a fully fenced-in enclosure, seating, and shade structures as part of the design.

While a recirculating water system for the splash pad isn't possible due to the maintenance involved, plus staffing and operational obstacles, the city seeks to create an environmentally sustainable space at the site.

“We have heard the requests from residents for a splash pad, and I'm excited that we are now moving forward with this project,” Mayor Charlie Sisitsky said in a statement shared with MetroWest Daily News. “Our parks are one of Framingham's greatest community assets.”

“This project is an opportunity for residents to help us create a vibrant, welcoming space that families can enjoy for years to come,” added Alison Eliot, deputy Parks & Recreation director, in the statement. “We want to hear directly from the community about what features, styles, and experiences will make this splash pad a place where memories are made.”