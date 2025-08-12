Historic Horse-drawn Carriages to Roll Through Newport Streets Aug. 15-17

Historic 19th-century horse-drawn carriages will take to the streets of Newport during the weekend of Aug. 15-17. The carriages will make a visit timed with the city's triennial Weekend of Coaching.

The Preservation Society of Newport County has collaborated with the Coaching Club of America to bring the event back to Newport. This Weekend of Coaching continues a tradition of coaching that began during Europe's 18th-century mail runs and became a favorite leisure activity among America's Gilded Age affluent class.

The public is invited to watch the coaches make their way through Newport streets and mansion grounds throughout the weekend for free.

On Friday morning, Aug. 15, the coaches will leave from Chateau-sur-Mer at 9:30 a.m., traveling north on Bellevue Avenue past The Elms, Isaac Bell House, and Kingscote before traveling to area beaches. The event will end with a private lunch at Greenvale Vineyard.

A free driving exhibition will also be held on The Elms grounds beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16. This event will offer close-up views of each team as drivers share details about their horses and histories of the coaches.

Saturday's highlight is the public exhibition at The Elms, where spectators can watch the coaches maneuver around the mansion's back lawn. Preservation Society members will have access to an exclusive viewing tent. The grounds open at 9 a.m., but on-site parking will be limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public can watch the coaches drive through The Breakers' grounds at approximately 10:10 a.m. before arriving at The Elms for a 10:30 a.m. exhibition.

Sunday morning's final drive will start at 10:15 a.m. from Chateau-sur-Mer. Coaches will travel through the city, along Ocean Avenue, and around Brenton Point before ending at Marble House.