Mayflower Replica Returns to the Sea After Five-Year Hiatus

A full-scale reproduction of the ship that brought the Pilgrims to the New World more than 400 years ago has taken to the sea once again.

The replica Mayflower II set sail during the week of Aug. 4 for the first time in nearly five years. These voyages included two training runs for crew members, concluding with a six-hour excursion around Cape Cod Bay for 25 passengers on Friday, Aug. 8.

“We get to actually use the sails and have the wind move us along on the ocean. It just brings the history to life,” said Tom Begley, executive director of Plimoth Patuxet Museums, in a statement shared with the Boston Globe. The nonprofit museum group organized the sailing excursions.

The Mayflower II, which was built in 1957 and restored in 2020, is based on designs from a standard merchant vessel from the late 16th and early 17th centuries. Since no photographs existed during that time, contemporary ship builders constructed the vessel from “tiny details” left behind by the Pilgrims through their books, journals, and notes, Begley said.

Friday's expedition was a fundraiser used to benefit the ship's preservation. Since the Mayflower replica has no engines, the vessel is entirely wind-powered. The crew started with a few days of training on land “learning the ropes,” Begley said. After unfurling the sails and practice sailing the seas a few times, the crew was ready to take on passengers.

Begley told the Globe he hopes that more sailing expeditions will be available next summer.