Natick MBTA Station Reopens Following Multi-year Renovations

Gov. Maura Healey joined local, state, and MBTA officials for a ceremony celebrating the reopening of the Natick Center station on the MBTA's Framingham and Worcester Commuter Rail line on Monday, Aug. 11.

According to a MetroWest Daily News report, the Natick station, at 1 W. Walnut St., underwent a $40 million renovation during the past several years to make the facility fully accessible for travelers of all abilities. Renovations consisted of adding high-level platforms for accessible boarding, new elevators, ramps, and stairways.

The pedestrian bridge has also been replaced but is closed to the public while crews wait for a bench part to arrive, according to a crew member at the station. This bridge is expected to open in September, the MBTA previously reported to the Daily News.

Other upgrades to the Natick station include:

Audio and digital communications systems

Bicycle storage

Emergency lighting

Enhanced security

New canopies

Signage

Upgraded infrastructure for drainage

Wayfinding

According to an MBTA report, the Natick Center's MBTA station is among the 25% busiest Commuter Rail stations, which necessitated the accessibility upgrades.