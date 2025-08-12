New Tavern to Replace Nash Bar & Stage in Boston’s Theater District

A new tavern concept is headed to Boston's Theater District.

Recognized for his appearance on Hell's Kitchen, celebrity chef and restaurateur Jason Santos closed Nash Bar & Stage in May to make way for a new offering: Ghost Light Tavern. The establishment, at 253 Tremont St., will take shape as a new nightlife hub. According to the tavern's Instagram bio, the new tavern concept represents a collaboration between Santos and the team behind Southie's Clock Tavern.

According to a What Now Boston report, the full menu for Ghost Light Tavern has not been revealed, but an expired job posting for an executive chef at the establishment offered some clues about its culinary slant. The post noted that the new culinary professional will partner with Santos to create a “craveable, chef-driven menu that brings tavern classics into the now.”

A teaser video posted on Instagram hints at the atmosphere: billiards, comfort food, and late-night revelry, all delivered with “unmatched energy.”

Although the Ghost Light Tavern's team did not respond to What Now Boston's request for comments, the tavern's social media pages suggest that it will be open by the end of September.