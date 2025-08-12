St. Anthony’s Feast Organizers Warn Public About Festival Ticketing Scam

A new scam involving the beloved St. Anthony's Feast in Boston's North End has been discovered. Festival organizers are warning members of the public not to fall for it.

NBC 10 Boston reported that fraudsters are deceiving people into paying for tickets for the free event and trying to recruit vendors.

One woman, who requested anonymity, claimed she was fell victim by buying a ticket to the festival via an email that claimed to be from PayPal. The person she cited as a ticket contact from the email had a similar name associated with a Facebook post, which the individual used to try to recruit vendors for the event.

"We are completely sold out in terms of vendors," event organizer Michael Bonetti said in a statement to NBC 10 Boston. "Unfortunately, we don't know what to do with that. We don't know who's putting this out there. There's not much on our end that we can do, and I feel bad that, unfortunately, it did occur.

"We're putting information out there reminding folks that anything official comes directly from all of our official social media pages or our website," Bonetti emphasized.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu responded to reports of the scams.

"It's just incredibly unfortunate that there are those who are trying to tack on some way to scam and profit off of this," Wu said in a statement. "I have not had a chance to check in yet with BPD to see if any charges have been filed here, but obviously, whenever there are financial scams, that rises to a matter, to a level, where there could be serious accountability."

According to the Boston Globe, the St. Anthony's Feast is considered the largest Italian street festival in New England. It will be held on Endicott, North Margin, and Thatcher streets in Boston's North End from Saturday, Aug. 29, through Sunday, Aug. 31.