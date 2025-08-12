‘The Wiz’ Returns to Boston for Modern Spin on Classic Musical

A beloved children's classic with a modern twist is coming to the stage at the Citizens Opera House in Boston from Aug. 12-24.

The Wiz is a musical interpretation of The Wizard of Oz as told through the voices of Black characters and culture, and performed by an all-Black cast.

The 2025 Broadway tour, directed by Schele Williams, combines the familiar songs and narrative of the 1978 film classic with those from the original Broadway production.

Speaking with The Bay State Banner, Alan Mingo Jr. described his affinity for The Wiz while watching the 1978 film adaptation, his mom's favorite, belting out lyrics with Diana Ross and Michael Jackson. Today, Mingo portrays The Wizard as he invites a new generation of theater audience to journey along on Dorothy's quest to find her place in the world with a bit of help from her friends.

He said the touring version of The Wiz makes his character “charming and intimidating as well as fickle and devious.” Mingo said the mighty wizard illustrates the disillusionment of childhood.

“Every time I go to the stage door, someone inevitably tells me their connection to this musical, and I've never had that before,” Mingo said. “I've been in this business for 35 years. This is my sixth tour. Never have I ever had people have to tell me that. It's a deeper connection.”

Billed as a family show, according to Mingo, The Wiz appeals to intergenerational families who love a good story shared from grandmother to grandchild.