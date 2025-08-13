Lady Gaga Praises Rising Artist Doechii as ‘Immediately Legendary’

Lady Gaga gave a major nod to Doechii in British Vogue, just as the 25-year-old starts her first solo tour. The praise from such a big star marks a turning point for the new artist.

"You don't often see someone come out of the gate with a pen that feels immediately legendary," said Gaga in an email sent to British Vogue. "That's Doechii to me. I fell in love with her music and her raw, deeply personal perspective. The power in her words, her vulnerability, the way she rhymes with this wild mix of audacity and emotional precision — it struck me to the core," the pop star expressed.

The words hit hard for Doechii. She told People in a chat this August, "I'm the biggest Lady Gaga fan, and she is so dedicated to her creativity and pushing the limits, so for a legend like that to say that about me, it really, really validated me in a humbling way."

The "Denial Is a River" artist's music stands out by mixing different styles. She's made songs with Lauryn Hill, Blackpink's Jennie, and Tyler, the Creator, blending rap beats with R&B melodies and wild pop twists.

When asked about her future dream collaboration, Doechii points to Beyoncé. "Let's see. I mean, at this point, Beyoncé. She's the standard. Yeah, I'm going to say Bey," she revealed.

The 26-year-old rapper lit up talking about meeting Gaga in person. "I think when you meet Lady Gaga, she naturally has an essence about her. You just kind of listen, and you don't even have to ask her for anything. I think she just pours herself naturally onto people," Doechii shared.

2025 has been the biggest year of her career so far. Fresh off her GRAMMY win earlier this year with the record, Alligator Bites Never Heal, she's been rocking several festivals worldwide. Doechii made her first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Anxiety," and most recently partnered with Samsung to promote the brand's latest device, the Galaxy Z Fold7.

Right now, she's pulling double duty. While she'll be on stage with SZA and Kendrick Lamar for select Australian Dates on the GNX Tour this December, she's planning Live From The Swamp Tour — her first time as the main solo act.

She'll hit the road for her first show in Chicago on October 14, with stops in Toronto, Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, San Diego, and Seattle until November 10.

Want to see the "Anxiety" star perform live on stage? You can find more details on her upcoming shows, including dates, venues, and ticket prices, on Doechii's official tour page.