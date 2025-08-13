ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Megan Thee Stallion’s Sisterhood of Hits: Powerful Female Collabs

Megan Thee Stallion has consistently aligned herself with some of the most prominent female artists in music. Her collaborations include the Grammy-winning “Savage (Remix)” with Beyoncé, the chart-climbing “Sweetest Pie”…

Kayla Morgan
Megan Thee Stallion speaks on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Megan Thee Stallion has consistently aligned herself with some of the most prominent female artists in music. Her collaborations include the Grammy-winning “Savage (Remix)” with Beyoncé, the chart-climbing “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, and “Diamonds” with Normani. She has delivered standout moments with GloRilla, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, SZA, Cardi B, Kehlani, Rico Nasty, Lisa of BLACKPINK, Nicki Minaj, Lucky Daye, Flo Milli, and others. Some of these artists collaborated with more than one occasion.

By working across genres from rap to pop to global K-pop, Megan has expanded her sound and strengthened her place in music history.

Male Collaborations and a New Direction

While her discography also features collaborations with male artists such as DaBaby, Key Glock, Tyga, DJ Chose, Juicy J, Sauce Walka, Big Pokey, Lil Keke, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, DJ Snake, Ozuna, Young Thug, Yo Gotti, and Lil Uzi Vert, BTS, RM of BTS, Yuki Chiba, Megan is selective about future partnerships.

In March 2025, during a TikTok Live session, she shared an update on the third act of her Megan album series.

“Act III is being made,” she told fans at the time. “I’m really just trying to figure out who do I want to do features with at this point in life. I only want to do features with people that … one, I haven’t done a feature with yet, and two, that I listen to on my own time — people that I actually, you know, f— with.”

When viewers suggested Florida-born rapper Doechii, Megan’s reaction was immediate.

“I see Doechii, bi—, I love Doechii,” she said. “I do want to do a song with Doechii,” Megan added. “That’s on my list. That’s on my album wish list.” A collaboration between Megan’s confident, rapid-fire delivery and Doechii’s inventive, genre-blending style could be one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

A Closer Look at Her Major Female Collabs: Top 3

1. “Savage (Remix)” with Beyoncé
The Grammy-winning remix of “Savage” is a perfect storm of Houston pride, sharp verses, and sheer star power. Fans fell in love not only with Megan’s rapid-fire bars but also with Beyoncé’s flawless addition, which elevated the track to viral superstardom. The remix became a TikTok favorite, complete with a dance challenge that had millions of fans showing off their moves. It was the ultimate Houston Hotties team-up, proving Megan could share the spotlight with a legend while keeping her signature edge.

Loading TikTok...

2. “WAP” with Cardi B
When Megan joined Cardi B on “WAP,” it was a collaboration fans had been waiting for. The track was bold, unapologetic, and full of energy — exactly what audiences expect when two of rap’s fiercest women combine forces. “WAP” wasn’t just about the verses; it became a cultural moment, a statement of empowerment, and a celebration of female sexuality in hip-hop. The chemistry between Megan and Cardi B showed how complementary their styles are, and the track delivered precisely what fans had been hoping to see.

3. “Hot Girl Summer” with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign
Hot Girl Summer” is a masterclass in confidence and collaboration. Megan and Nicki Minaj’s dynamic together feels genuine and fun, a reflection of their close friendship at the time. This track was the opposite of the drama often rumored between the two; instead, it celebrated mutual respect, energy, and female empowerment. Nicki Minaj even defended Megan publicly in a viral moment, ranting about criticism Megan had faced, showing solidarity and amplifying the Hot Girl Summer message beyond the music itself.

EvergreenMegan Thee Stallion
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Boston Names Street After R&B Group New Edition, Makes August 30 Their Official Day
MusicBoston Names Street After R&B Group New Edition, Makes August 30 Their Official DayQueen Quadri
(L-R) Krayzie Bone and Wish Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Questlove of The Roots, and Flesh-n-Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmonyperform onstage during BET Experience - The Roots Presents: Class of '95 at Hollywood Bowl on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicBone Thugs-N-Harmony Moves Tour to 2026, Readies New Album and SingleQueen Quadri
A split image of NBA YoungBoy performing during Lil WeezyAna at Champions Square on the left and Producer DJ Khaled posing prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on the right.
MusicNBA YoungBoy & DJ Khaled Team Up for ‘Deshawn’ Mixtape, Including Kevin Gates ReunionQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect