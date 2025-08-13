Megan Thee Stallion’s Sisterhood of Hits: Powerful Female Collabs

By working across genres from rap to pop to global K-pop, Megan has expanded her sound and strengthened her place in music history.

Male Collaborations and a New Direction

In March 2025, during a TikTok Live session, she shared an update on the third act of her Megan album series.

“Act III is being made,” she told fans at the time. “I’m really just trying to figure out who do I want to do features with at this point in life. I only want to do features with people that … one, I haven’t done a feature with yet, and two, that I listen to on my own time — people that I actually, you know, f— with.”

When viewers suggested Florida-born rapper Doechii, Megan’s reaction was immediate.

“I see Doechii, bi—, I love Doechii,” she said. “I do want to do a song with Doechii,” Megan added. “That’s on my list. That’s on my album wish list.” A collaboration between Megan’s confident, rapid-fire delivery and Doechii’s inventive, genre-blending style could be one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

A Closer Look at Her Major Female Collabs: Top 3

1. “Savage (Remix)” with Beyoncé

The Grammy-winning remix of “Savage” is a perfect storm of Houston pride, sharp verses, and sheer star power. Fans fell in love not only with Megan’s rapid-fire bars but also with Beyoncé’s flawless addition, which elevated the track to viral superstardom. The remix became a TikTok favorite, complete with a dance challenge that had millions of fans showing off their moves. It was the ultimate Houston Hotties team-up, proving Megan could share the spotlight with a legend while keeping her signature edge.

2. “WAP” with Cardi B

When Megan joined Cardi B on “WAP,” it was a collaboration fans had been waiting for. The track was bold, unapologetic, and full of energy — exactly what audiences expect when two of rap’s fiercest women combine forces. “WAP” wasn’t just about the verses; it became a cultural moment, a statement of empowerment, and a celebration of female sexuality in hip-hop. The chemistry between Megan and Cardi B showed how complementary their styles are, and the track delivered precisely what fans had been hoping to see.