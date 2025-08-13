Son of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Stars Reportedly Suspect in Shooting of Rapper T-Hood
According to multiple reports, Ky Lasheed Frost, the eldest son of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, has been named a primary suspect in the killing of Georgia rapper T-Hood.
T-Hood, born Tevin Hood, was shot at his home on Friday, Aug. 8, and later died from his injuries.
TMZ reports that T-Hood was in a relationship with the Frosts’ oldest daughter, Kelsie Frost. The outlet says a “domestic dispute” allegedly occurred at the rapper’s residence the night of the shooting, with both Kelsie and Ky believed to have been present. Gwinnett County Police reportedly identified Ky as their main suspect following the incident.
Ky and Kelsie have both appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and have worked in the family’s businesses, including Frost Bistro & Bar.
In the wake of the reports, Kelsie addressed the speculation surrounding her on Instagram Stories, according to a report from Bossip.
“I can’t sit back and let the narrative being created go on. The love of my life is GONE,” she wrote, per Bossip. “The man I lay with and cuddle every single night… is no longer here. I don’t condone this s**t in any way, shape, form or fashion. I am sick to my stomach. I don’t wish this on anyone.”
She also dismissed what she called “weird and sick rumors” that she had asked her brothers to harm T-Hood. The Frost family has since limited comments on their Instagram accounts.
The Gwinnett County Police Department has not independently confirmed these reports, and no formal statements regarding charges have been released at this time.