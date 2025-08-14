Eve Opens Up About Chart Success and Making Her Hit Collaborations With Billboard

Eve shared stories about her work with Gwen Stefani and Dr. Dre in a recent chat with Billboard. The talk took place on August 12.

When asked about her "favorite record to perform," she lit up talking about "Let Me Blow Ya Mind." The song shot to number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart back in 2001. "That is probably my favorite record," she revealed, also adding that, "Obviously, Dre did the beat, Scorch on the keys. I've known Scott Storch since I was 14 in Philly.

The Philly-born star, now 46, knew right away that Stefani would make the perfect feature for the track. "I did not want anyone else. I felt it had to be her because I could hear her voice on it," she stated with conviction.

In the studio with Dr. Dre, she picked up tricks that shaped the music. "As I was writing, it's not so much that he jumps in to say this or that, but it's how you say or deliver certain things and that makes a difference," she pointed out.

Lightning struck twice when Eve and Stefani teamed up again later in 2004. Their song "Rich Girl" crashed into the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, making their second collab to hit that mark. Their studio time also broke new ground.

"This was the first time I'd gone into the studio with a woman, especially in a different genre, to watch a different writing style," Eve shared about her experience recording "Rich Girl."