ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Inside Ye’s World: ‘In Whose Name?’ Documentary

When 18-year-old filmmaker Nico Ballesteros first started filming Kanye West (now known as Ye), he was just hoping to capture some behind-the-scenes moments. What he got instead was a front-row…

Kayla Morgan
Vanguard Award winner Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

When 18-year-old filmmaker Nico Ballesteros first started filming Kanye West (now known as Ye), he was just hoping to capture some behind-the-scenes moments. What he got instead was a front-row seat to six years of personal, professional, and emotional turbulence that would become the documentary In Whose Name?

From quiet observations to shocking declarations, Ballesteros’ footage spans Ye’s struggles with mental health, the breakdown of his marriage to Kim Kardashian, the loss of major sponsorship deals, and moments that left fans worried and the media buzzing.

A Glimpse Into the Chaos

According to Deadline, In Whose Name? will hit around 1,000 theaters on September 19, thanks to a partnership between AMSI Entertainment and major theater chains like AMC, Regal, and Cinemark.

The teaser pulls no punches. “I’m off my meds for five months now,” Ye announces at the very start. In another scene, an emotional Kardashian says through tears, “Your personality was not like this a few years ago!”

It only gets more intense from there. Ye says, “I would rather be dead than be on medication… Either they destroy me or I destroy it… I’m almost like a masochist… I write whatever I want when I want! It’s words!”

A synopsis shared with Deadline explains, “What began as silent observation evolved into a profound journey of artistic and personal growth. Immersed in Ye’s world of extremes, [Ballesteros] bore witness to brilliance and breakdowns, triumphs and turmoil; but also observed the paranoia and intensity that increasingly shaped Ye’s world.”

The film doesn’t shy away from Ye’s bipolar disorder, offering what’s described as “rare insight into the realities of mental illness and its impact on identity, perception, and power.” It’s also a bigger conversation about how fame handles — or ignores — mental health struggles.

The Meaning Behind the Title

The filmmakers say the title In Whose Name? reflects questions about idolatry, both in Ye’s pursuit of luxury brands, celebrity, faith, and family, and in the public’s obsession with him. It also reflects Ballesteros’ personal journey — asking whether the film was made in Ye’s name, his own, or something even greater.

This project marks Ballesteros’ directorial debut, with him also producing, shooting, and editing the work. The film’s creative team includes editors Jack M. Russell and Justin Staple, executive producer Nick Jarjour, co-producers Shy Ranje and Jack M. Russell, and co-executive producer Justin Staple.

The teaser for In Whose Name? promises a raw, unfiltered look into Ye’s inner world.

Kanye West
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Kevin Hart speaks onstage during the 88th Annual Academy Awards
EntertainmentKevin Hart and Netflix Are Hunting for America’s Funniest New ComedianKayla Morgan
Beyoncé performs during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
EntertainmentBeyoncé Scores First Emmy Win for ‘Beyoncé Bowl’Kayla Morgan
47th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Denzel Washington - Inside
EntertainmentDenzel Washington Keeps Marvel Fans Guessing About ‘Black Panther 3’ RoleKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect