Inside Ye’s World: ‘In Whose Name?’ Documentary

When 18-year-old filmmaker Nico Ballesteros first started filming Kanye West (now known as Ye), he was just hoping to capture some behind-the-scenes moments. What he got instead was a front-row seat to six years of personal, professional, and emotional turbulence that would become the documentary In Whose Name?

From quiet observations to shocking declarations, Ballesteros’ footage spans Ye’s struggles with mental health, the breakdown of his marriage to Kim Kardashian, the loss of major sponsorship deals, and moments that left fans worried and the media buzzing.

A Glimpse Into the Chaos

According to Deadline, In Whose Name? will hit around 1,000 theaters on September 19, thanks to a partnership between AMSI Entertainment and major theater chains like AMC, Regal, and Cinemark.

The teaser pulls no punches. “I’m off my meds for five months now,” Ye announces at the very start. In another scene, an emotional Kardashian says through tears, “Your personality was not like this a few years ago!”

It only gets more intense from there. Ye says, “I would rather be dead than be on medication… Either they destroy me or I destroy it… I’m almost like a masochist… I write whatever I want when I want! It’s words!”

A synopsis shared with Deadline explains, “What began as silent observation evolved into a profound journey of artistic and personal growth. Immersed in Ye’s world of extremes, [Ballesteros] bore witness to brilliance and breakdowns, triumphs and turmoil; but also observed the paranoia and intensity that increasingly shaped Ye’s world.”

The film doesn’t shy away from Ye’s bipolar disorder, offering what’s described as “rare insight into the realities of mental illness and its impact on identity, perception, and power.” It’s also a bigger conversation about how fame handles — or ignores — mental health struggles.

The Meaning Behind the Title

The filmmakers say the title In Whose Name? reflects questions about idolatry, both in Ye’s pursuit of luxury brands, celebrity, faith, and family, and in the public’s obsession with him. It also reflects Ballesteros’ personal journey — asking whether the film was made in Ye’s name, his own, or something even greater.

This project marks Ballesteros’ directorial debut, with him also producing, shooting, and editing the work. The film’s creative team includes editors Jack M. Russell and Justin Staple, executive producer Nick Jarjour, co-producers Shy Ranje and Jack M. Russell, and co-executive producer Justin Staple.