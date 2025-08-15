$50 Bills Part of Providence-Wide Money Hunt by Mystery Instagram Account

Taking a walk around Providence could net you a cool $50 in your wallet.

Since March, an individual has been dropping $50 bills all around Providence and the surrounding areas. The drops are accompanied by short videos posted to the Instagram account @cashdropprov that provide clues about their locations. The “cash drops” have been supplied to a loyal fan base, with the account itself now having more than 30,000 followers.

“It gives people a chance to get outside with something that's totally free to play, and they don't really have to do much but go to a specific spot and see if they were the first one there,” said the account's owner. The individual asked The Providence Journal to remain anonymous for privacy's sake and because he believes the Instagram account is not about calling attention to him as an individual.

The person behind the goodwill gesture said he's seen the idea work in other cities, and he decided to bring the concept to Rhode Island after discovering no one in the state was doing it.

The content creator makes the drops every other day and frequently focuses on well-recognized Providence landmarks, such as India Point, Memorial Park, and the Riverwalk.

Some drops have taken participants outside the city, attracting people to Central Falls, Seekonk, Massachusetts, Warwick, and other communities only a short drive away. At other times, he hides the cash at a local business that agrees to sponsor the drop for social media exposure and an increase in foot traffic.

“It's like new-world digital marketing. It brings people right to your door,” the Instagram account owner said. “The businesses give away, more or less, consolation prizes. Those free ice cream cones, free plants, or whatever discounts people might give away, it shows everybody what they have to offer.”