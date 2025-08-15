Boston Plans to Unleash New Technology to Combat City’s Rat Problem

Boston officials are employing new technology to help the city fight against rodent infestations as residents continue to report rodent sightings in neighborhoods across the city.

City Councilor Edward Flynn called the rat problem a critical public health and safety issue. "Residents want to live in a safe and healthy neighborhood and home, and we need to provide that to them," Flynn told CBS News Boston WBZ-TV in an interview on Wednesday, Aug. 13. Flynn believes establishing a "Rat Czar" position for the city could be beneficial.

In 2024, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu directed her administration to create and release the Boston Rodent Action Plan. One tactic called for in the plan that is now being implemented uses 275 sensors placed in bait boxes across the city to record rodent activity 24 hours a day.

According to John Ulrich, Boston's assistant commissioner of environmental services, the sensors will enable city officials to isolate rat hot spots and determine the effectiveness of rodent controls. Mayor Wu's administration is also requesting approval to employ an AI-powered heat-sensing camera to track rodent activity at Boston Housing Authority buildings.

Officials believe that the data gained from these tools could also help shape proper trash management measures. In the North End, rat-proof trash collection bins have already been installed, and messaging has gone out to the public about properly disposing of waste.

City leaders have also been inviting input from the public to determine how the city can better handle waste management, including limiting the time that residents and businesses can place garbage out on curbs.