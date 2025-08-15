International Businesses Build Diversity Among Harvard Square Community

Harvard Square is becoming a hub for international businesses. Eight international and internationally inspired stores have joined the area, with the most recent additions being the Memory Shop and Miniso.

Miniso is a Japanese variety store that offers cosmetics, mystery boxes, and products featuring popular characters such as Miffy, Stitch, and Hello Kitty. The business opened on July 12. Miniso has since broadened its product offerings to include some American items, like Jurassic Park merchandise, to broaden its customer demographic, which currently consists of families with children and students.

Celebrating its first location opening on Newbury Street in September 2024, Memory Shop, a photo booth store, opened its second location in June. This opening brought the Vietnamese-inspired business to Cambridge.

“The reason we chose Harvard was because of the students,” said Brian Cheung, a co-founder of Memory Shop, in a statement shared with Boston.com. “Once the students come back, I think they will be really happy that there is another experience and activity to do.”

Brian Cheung's father, Henry, reopened Anime Zakka's Harvard Square in June, located above the Memory Shop in The Garage shopping complex. Anime Zakka, which sells stuffed animals, clothing, and novelty items connected with anime, currently has a Newbury Street location. The business previously operated in Harvard Square from 2012 to 2021, according to a Harvard Crimson report.

Denise Jillson, Harvard Square Business Association's executive director, said that a tea and shaved ice shop is targeted for opening in The Garage. Muji, a minimalist, aesthetic homegoods, and stationery store, recently announced it will occupy the former Anthropology space at 48 Brattle St., bringing the total international businesses in Harvard Square to nine.

The recent slate of these business openings is due to “a new era of post-COVID expansion,” according to Jillson. She told Boston.com that Harvard Square's 900,000 square feet of retail space is 93% occupied. Approximately 70% of the businesses are local, independent operations, she noted.