Nine Restaurant to Open as New Fine-Dining Establishment in Beacon Hill

The Beacon Hill restaurant space that had housed No. 9 Park is reopening as a new fine-dining restaurant.

Restaurateur Allan Rodriguez of El Centro, La Neta, and Sabina Mezcaleria fame said that his new Nine restaurant concept will appeal to the public with its unique blend of food and people.

Nine, which will occupy 9 Park Street Place, is scheduled to open on Friday, Aug. 15. Three menus include seasonal tastings, à la carte, and bar. Reservations can be made online for dates from Wednesday, Aug. 20, and beyond. While some familiar dishes from the restaurant's previous incarnation as No. 9 Park under Barbara Lynch's purview, chef de cuisine Andrew Simonich described several dynamic new menu items and updates on menu classics with Eater Boston.

“Walking in the doors, you always knew you'd be getting that classic French and Italian cuisine,” Simonich said. “My leaning is to keep those techniques as our home base, but broadening the scope of where I pull influences, so we're broadening towards the Mediterranean influences and across Europe.”

Simonich shared his excitement about returning to the spot where he cut his teeth in the restaurant industry. In December 2019, Simonich interned for No. 9 Park during a hectic holiday lunch season. The Johnson & Wales graduate remained and advanced in the field. Following a brief time at Menton, Simonich returned to run the kitchen at No. 9 Park until it closed in October 2024.

Simonich assures former No. 9 Park patrons that Nine's menu will continue to have classics like steak tartare and perfectly cooked duck. The fresh pastas will also be a part of the menu, including uni spaghetti made with squid ink oil and a compound uni butter, plus a chicken tortellini with mushroom ragu.