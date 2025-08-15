Sammie Responds After Emotional Post Raises Concern
R&B singer Sammie had the internet holding its breath this week. The “I Like It” artist posted a message that sounded so serious, it sent fans rushing to send love, prayers, and words of encouragement.
On Wednesday, August 13, The Shade Room reposted a note Sammie apparently shared on Instagram. In it, he wrote:
“I don’t want to because I’m not ready. But death is on me… SOON. Pray for me.”
Fans Flood Comments With Prayers
It didn’t take long for people to rally in the comments. Instagram user @loveangiemarie wrote, “I rebuke this in the name of Jesus” while @keshiababy82 added, “You got the entire internet speaking life into you. In Jesus name! Amen!”
Others stressed the importance of speaking positively:
@hairmogul: “Power of the tongue is mighty. I would never speak that over my life. I don’t care what I felt.”
@toya_latreace: “🙏🏽 Lord please calm his spirit and let him know you are with him 🙏🏽”
@jojo.emale: “I rebuke it! Power of the tongue is real. May God be with him.”
And some kept it simple, like @getuptoparr: “It’s rough out here man…”
A few reminded everyone of Sammie’s faith and resilience: @melindasantiago: “He is fine everyone. He’s about to climb to new heights therefore the devil around him is busy. HE’s a child of GOD !!!! HE IS PROTECTED !!!!!”
Sammie Clears the Air
Not long after, Sammie returned to Instagram — this time with a much lighter tone. Sitting outside and smoking hookah, he told the camera:
“I’m enjoying some sun. Enjoying the finer things in life, which is health, family, peace, Godliness — bills are paid. [I’m] just grateful for it all, God. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
He captioned the post with a message about gratitude and purpose, writing:
“Chase purpose. Be grateful. Forgive yourself and those whom has wronged you. Be kind. Be merciful. Be intentional. Be love! And most of all, give glory to God. This world will wither away, but God is everlasting. Feed and purify the soul. Posture your heart in a Godly state & only focus on today, for tomorrow has it’s own worries. Peace, light & love. 💙🫶🏾”