Sammie Responds After Emotional Post Raises Concern

R&B singer Sammie had the internet holding its breath this week. The “I Like It” artist posted a message that sounded so serious, it sent fans rushing to send love, prayers, and words of encouragement.

On Wednesday, August 13, The Shade Room reposted a note Sammie apparently shared on Instagram. In it, he wrote:

“I don’t want to because I’m not ready. But death is on me… SOON. Pray for me.”

It didn’t take long for people to rally in the comments. Instagram user @loveangiemarie wrote, “I rebuke this in the name of Jesus” while @keshiababy82 added, “You got the entire internet speaking life into you. In Jesus name! Amen!”

Others stressed the importance of speaking positively:

@hairmogul: “Power of the tongue is mighty. I would never speak that over my life. I don’t care what I felt.”

@toya_latreace: “🙏🏽 Lord please calm his spirit and let him know you are with him 🙏🏽”

@jojo.emale: “I rebuke it! Power of the tongue is real. May God be with him.”

And some kept it simple, like @getuptoparr: “It’s rough out here man…”

A few reminded everyone of Sammie’s faith and resilience: @melindasantiago: “He is fine everyone. He’s about to climb to new heights therefore the devil around him is busy. HE’s a child of GOD !!!! HE IS PROTECTED !!!!!”

Sammie Clears the Air

Not long after, Sammie returned to Instagram — this time with a much lighter tone. Sitting outside and smoking hookah, he told the camera:

“I’m enjoying some sun. Enjoying the finer things in life, which is health, family, peace, Godliness — bills are paid. [I’m] just grateful for it all, God. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

He captioned the post with a message about gratitude and purpose, writing: