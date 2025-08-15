Southside Tavern, Braintree Use Food and Community to Support World Series Little League Team

Care for a Fennel Fried Chicken or Inglis Chicken Tacos? These dishes on the menu at Southside Tavern in Braintree are not only delicious, but they also honor the accomplishments of 12 youth baseball players of the Braintree American team who competed in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, Aug. 14.

Southside Tavern has been streaming the Little League games since the Braintree team was still playing at the state level. The dining establishment continued to advance support for the team as its players compete on one of the biggest playing fields of their young baseball careers.

"Everyone supports each other when something like this happens. You see everyone rally around the team," Matt Kielty, one of Southside's owners, told The Patriot Ledger. "Everyone wants the team to succeed, and whatever avenue people can support, they will."

Southside introduced the menu of dishes named in honor of the players early during the week of Aug. 11. Jack Cushing, Ryan Fennell, Colman Gouthro, Trevor Inglis, Owen Kippenhan, Caden McCarthy, Cam Naumann, and Sam Trotta have all had menu items bearing their names.

During the rest of the week, patrons can expect dishes bearing the names of Charlie Doolin, Frankie Fasoli, Henry Kuka, and Logan Needle. The Williamsport Trio of cheeseburger sliders, fried pickles, and garlic Parmesan wings will also be available for ordering.