South African Rapper Nasty C Drops New Single ‘Leftie’ Before September Album

Nasty C just released his latest single "Leftie" featuring Blxckie on August 14. The track, which balances the star's swag with his deep emotional roots, offers an early glimpse into his next album, FREE, set to drop in September.

"FREE is basically just me feeling like I'm free from external pressures," Nasty C said in a statement noted in Hype Magazine. "Free to create whatever I want and be whoever I want for however long I want to be that person."

After teasing bits of the track at his Pass The Aux events, fans kept pushing for its release. The song mixes thundering bass with raw lyrics about growth and self-discovery.

"Take it from Park to Drive, take off like a Leftie," Nasty C spits in the track, setting the tone for a metaphorical song with a mission. The sound marks a bold shift from his past work.

The new record breaks industry norms. Instead of following trends, he's carved his own path, and his artistic vision shines through each beat and verse. The upcoming album, FREE, reflects the South African artist's journey, not only as a rapper but as a man sharing his voice, time, and truth.

Between studio sessions, he's taken on surprising side gigs. You might have spotted him stocking shelves at Spar, fixing cars at local shops, or wielding scissors at neighborhood barbershops in recent weeks.

Speaking about the summer jobs he took, he explained that they weren't just gimmicks, but a part of a living experiment that reflects the mindset of FREE. "I wanted to experience normal people's version of working hard. It helps me connect, it keeps me grounded, and honestly, I just love it," Nasty C expressed.

Blxckie adds his signature style to "Leftie." His verses weave smoothly with the track's introspective mood, creating a powerful blend of skill and authenticity.