This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 18

Aug. 18 hosted many culture-shaping moments in hip-hop and R&B history. Singer Sarah Dash, member of the R&B/soul group Labelle, was born on this day in 1945. She was a session singer for the Rolling Stones and also had a successful career as a solo artist, with some of her best-known singles including “Sinner Man” and “Lucky Tonight.”

Marvin Isley was also born on this day in 1953. He was the bassist for the R&B/soul band the Isley Brothers, co-writing several of their top hits, such as “Fight the Power” and “Between the Sheets.”

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These iconic hip-hop and R&B albums and mixtapes came out on Aug. 18:

1998: Female rap icon MC Lyte released her sixth album, Seven & Seven, through East West Records. While it failed to chart on the Billboard 200, it peaked at No. 71 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

Various artists made career-defining achievements on this day, including:

1973: Diana Ross’ “Touch Me In The Morning” started a one-week run atop the Billboard Hot 100, becoming her second number-one single as a solo artist. It was also her first single to top Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Aug. 18 also witnessed some industry changes and challenges in the hip-hop and R&B world, including:

1991: R&B/soul legend and keyboardist, Billy Preston, was arrested on sexual battery charges. A 16-year-old boy alleged that the musician had shown him lewd images and attempted to sexually assault him.

