Braintree Rallies Around Youth Baseball Players Eliminated from Little League World Series

Despite being eliminated from the Little League World Series last weekend, members of the Braintree American Little League team are being heralded by their community for this season's historic run.

After an opening game loss to the Little League team from South Carolina, Braintree defeated a strong Texas team. However, a loss to the team from Washington on Sunday, Aug. 17, eliminated Braintree from moving forward in championship play.

That loss, however, isn't the focus of the supporters who filled SouthSide Tavern in Braintree and at dozens of other watch parties throughout the area.

"We. Are. Proud," town officials said in a message to the team on its social media. "Thank you, Braintree American, for putting Braintree, Massachusetts, on the world stage. Enjoy the rest of your time in Williamsport, team. Party starts when you get home."