Dedham Developer Proposes $500M Lab, Housing Off Route 128

A Dedham developer is in the preliminary stages of executing plans for a large-scale development project which could become twice the size of Dedham's Legacy Place shopping plaza.

The Boston Globe reported that the Supreme Cos., a Dedham-based real estate group led by Giorgio Petruzziello, is planning an up to 1.5 million-square-foot, $500 million laboratory, research and development, and housing project on 57 acres near the Route 128 and 135 interchange.

Pending approval, the project may become the largest commercial development in Dedham since the Legacy Place shopping center opened in 2009, according to Dedham Planning Director Jeremy Rosenberger. The project's scope would make it as large as The Hub on Causeway, a mixed-use project that occupies North Station and TD Garden in Boston.

Tentatively dubbed “The Campus at 128,” the project has not yet been formally presented to the town and remains in its “infancy,” said Peter Zahka, an attorney representing Supreme Cos. Given the project's scale and scope, Zahka and Petruzziello wanted to begin the public process early and offered a preliminary presentation to the Dedham Select Board in July.

Preliminary plans shared with the Select Board during the July meeting reveal the possibility of 400,000 square feet of lab space, 470,000 square feet of research and development space, and 644 apartments on the 57-acre parcel. Petruzziello explained to the Globe that he would also include at least one residential building reserved for people ages 55 and older.

Petruzziello and Zacha have also indicated that the acreage off Route 128 is uniquely suited to a planned commercial development. The campus could support “tough tech” labs, labs devoted to artificial intelligence or robotics companies, instead of life-science labs, Petruzziello said. That's because close to 36% of life-science labs in the region are empty, with reduced demand from tenants in the market.