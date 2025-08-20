Hurricane Erin to Bring Dangerous Surf, High Rip Current Risk Off the Cape Later This Week

ATLANTIC OCEAN – AUGUST 15: In this NOAA image taken by the GOES satellite, Hurricane Erin crosses the Atlantic Ocean as it moves west on August 15, 2025. According to the National Hurricane Center, Erin has strengthened to a Category 1 storm as the first major hurricane of the 2025 season. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images)

While all eyes have been on the Atlantic Ocean over the last week with the development of Hurricane Erin, forecasters are saying that Massachusetts won't be receiving direct impacts from the storm.

Erin was a Category 2 hurricane as of noon on Tuesday, Aug. 19. However, forecasters are warning that waves and swells in the ocean will increase each day beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 20, likely peaking on Friday, Aug. 22, as the storm makes its closest track to the Cape.

7 News Boston said that the rip current risk will remain high each day from tomorrow through Saturday, Aug. 23, for those who will be at the beach this week. Wind speeds will increase as the storm draws closer, with the Cape feeling the strongest effects from Erin's wind bands.

7Weather Meterologist Josh Wurster said that waves will begin increasing through the day on Thursday, Aug. 21, and Friday, Aug. 22. The highest waves will be on Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard, and the National Seashore side of Cape Cod, where waves, particularly on Friday, could exceed 10 feet.