MassDOT to Create New Pedestrian, Bike Path Over Charles River, Linking Boston With Cambridge

A new pedestrian bridge could link Boston with Cambridge across the Charles River near the Museum of Science.

According to a Boston.com report, MassDOT confirmed the bridge project will involve constructing an off-road shared-use path containing a movable bridge on the west side of the Museum of Science. MassDOT officials said the bridge would boost transportation for pedestrians and bicyclists. The movable nature of the bridge would also permit uninterrupted marine traffic below.

The Museum of Science, which initiated the project and will support the bridge through its development, received more than $200,000 in grant funds in 2022. Those funds, granted by the U.S. Economic Development Administration, were directed toward conducting a feasibility study to identify “the missing pedestrian link” at Science Park.

The subsequent feasibility study, created in 2023, proposes a $302 million winding pedestrian bridge connecting Leverett Circle, Charles River Dam Road, and the museum to Lechmere Canal and Cambridge.

According to the Boston.com report, these multi-use paths will be used by walkers and bikers and will connect to several islands built as part of the project. The islands will serve as habitats for wildlife and simulate river ecosystems, which the museum aims to integrate into its existing programming.

Although two of the proposed islands won't be reachable by the main multi-use bike and pedestrian trail, they will nonetheless serve as “stepping stones” between Boston and Cambridge, according to the study. A bridge on the Boston side will span the Charles River dam locks, while a Cambridge bridge will cross the Lechmere Canal.