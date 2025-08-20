Public Comment Period Begins for Social Cannabis Use Rules in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is gaining ground in approving legal cannabis use at events and social settings across the state. A public comment period has begun to permit members of the public to weigh in on regulations that have been debated for several months.

According to an NBC 10 Boston report, the Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) voted 3-0 on Thursday, Aug. 14, to upload a memo to its website that would explain the public comment process. The Secretary of State's website has posted the regulations, and the CCC has scheduled an in-person hearing on the proposed rules for Sept. 8 at its Worcester office.

CCC Acting Chair Bruce Stebbins said members of the commission will review the public comments and regulations at the end of September. This timeframe moves the agency in the direction of considering making the social consumption of cannabis legal almost a decade after the issue was first presented in the 2016 ballot law that made nonmedical marijuana legal.

If approved, Massachusetts would become the 11th state to permit social consumption of cannabis. Alaska, California, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, and New York currently allow the use of cannabis in social settings.

According to NBC 10 Boston, Massachusetts' draft regulations would permit three social consumption license types:

A "supplemental" license for marijuana establishments already in existence, such as retail stores, to provide on-site consumption A "hospitality" license at new or existing non-cannabis business types, such as yoga studios or theaters An "event organizer" license for temporary on-site consumption on the grounds of events such as festivals and rallies