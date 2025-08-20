Six Purple Hearts Are Unclaimed in Massachusetts. State Seeks Help Finding Heroes’ Families

The Massachusetts Treasurer's office possesses six unclaimed Purple Hearts. Now the state is hoping to give the medals back to the families of the heroes who are honored by them.

For two employees at the Treasurer's office, connecting the medals with the veterans' families is part of a call to duty.

"Anyone who received the Purple Heart obviously gave the last full measure of sacrifice and service," said Marine veteran James Roy, a manager in the Unclaimed Property Division, in an interview with CBS News Boston WBZ. "It's an important thing that families continue to have these in their possession and remember those people and the sacrifices they made on our behalf."

Roy's colleague, Christina Lambert, has spent countless hours researching the backgrounds of each of the six Purple Heart honorees.

"Other states around the country have been returning military medals, and they face the same issues we're facing," she said.

As the oldest military award in the United States, the Purple Heart is such a treasured object that many people have kept them in family safe deposit boxes. In Massachusetts, boxes at banks that have not been claimed in more than eight years are turned over to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasury.

According to CBS News Boston, Roy and Lambert are trying to connect with the families of the following service members:

Joseph Arudda of New Bedford, who served in World War II

William Bemis of Springfield, who fought in World War II

Robert Boquist of Rutland, who served in the Korean War

Thomas Flynn of Worcester, who fought in World War I

Edward McCabe of Worcester and Framingham, who served in World War II

James Mooney of Everett, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, who served in Vietnam