ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

4 Can’t-Miss Fall Events Happening in New Bedford

Summer will soon be drawing to a close, and the New Bedford community is gearing up for a full season of autumnal festivals. The Standard-Times recommends exploring the following four events…

Michael Vyskocil

Pumpkins stacked on straw bales, against the background of people strolling through an agricultural fair where the autumn harvest is sold. Shallow depth of field, blurry background.

Summer will soon be drawing to a close, and the New Bedford community is gearing up for a full season of autumnal festivals. The Standard-Times recommends exploring the following four events this fall:

First Taste of Fall

Held on Saturday, Sept. 13, this event for attendees 21 and older serves as a fundraiser for the Buttonwood Park Zoological Society. Attendees will get to taste unlimited samples from local breweries and wineries and enjoy food from several on-site food trucks at the Buttonwood Park Zoo, 425 Hawthorn St. Tickets are available on the zoo's website.

Harvest Fair

Bring the family to Soule Homestead at 46 Soule St. in Middleboro for a day of fall fun. Witness live music, demos, hay rides, a horse show, and an artisan market. Free arts and crafts for children will be available. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 3 to 12, and free for children younger than 3.

South Coast Harvest Festival

Held from Sept. 26-28, the South Coast Harvest Festival at the Westport Fairgrounds, 200 Pine Hill Road in Westport, will showcase the best of the autumnal season with an artisan market, fall food, live music, fall garden displays, and antique vehicles. Tickets are available for purchase at the event: $10 for adults, $5 for children 5 to 12, and free for children younger than 5. 

Oktoberfest

Explore the best local and craft beers, hard seltzers, and sangria during Oktoberfest. Held on Saturday, Oct. 4, the event helps raise funds to support at-risk youth. Local vendors and food trucks will offer delicious food at the City Pier 3, 51 MacArthur Drive. Pre-event tickets are $15, and day-of tickets cost $20. Both ticket types include entertainment and entry to the event only; food and drinks are purchased separately. Look for tickets online.

New Bedford
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Historic Nantucket Home With African American Ties Demolished on Atlantic Avenue
Local NewsHistoric Nantucket Home With African American Ties Demolished on Atlantic AvenueMichael Vyskocil
Chef Gordon Ramsay Transforms Savin Bar and Kitchen from Chaos to Cozy Italian
Local NewsChef Gordon Ramsay Transforms Savin Bar and Kitchen from Chaos to Cozy ItalianMichael Vyskocil
From Bubbles to Trees: Two Unique Outdoor Dining Spots in Massachusetts
Local NewsFrom Bubbles to Trees: Two Unique Outdoor Dining Spots in MassachusettsMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect