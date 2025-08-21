4 Can’t-Miss Fall Events Happening in New Bedford

Pumpkins stacked on straw bales, against the background of people strolling through an agricultural fair where the autumn harvest is sold. Shallow depth of field, blurry background.

Summer will soon be drawing to a close, and the New Bedford community is gearing up for a full season of autumnal festivals. The Standard-Times recommends exploring the following four events this fall:

First Taste of Fall

Held on Saturday, Sept. 13, this event for attendees 21 and older serves as a fundraiser for the Buttonwood Park Zoological Society. Attendees will get to taste unlimited samples from local breweries and wineries and enjoy food from several on-site food trucks at the Buttonwood Park Zoo, 425 Hawthorn St. Tickets are available on the zoo's website.

Harvest Fair

Bring the family to Soule Homestead at 46 Soule St. in Middleboro for a day of fall fun. Witness live music, demos, hay rides, a horse show, and an artisan market. Free arts and crafts for children will be available. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 3 to 12, and free for children younger than 3.

South Coast Harvest Festival

Held from Sept. 26-28, the South Coast Harvest Festival at the Westport Fairgrounds, 200 Pine Hill Road in Westport, will showcase the best of the autumnal season with an artisan market, fall food, live music, fall garden displays, and antique vehicles. Tickets are available for purchase at the event: $10 for adults, $5 for children 5 to 12, and free for children younger than 5.

Oktoberfest