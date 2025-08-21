Chef Gordon Ramsay Transforms Savin Bar and Kitchen from Chaos to Cozy Italian

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Tana Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay and Holly Ramsay attend F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Bloxham/Getty Images)

In Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service on FOX, the brash chef goes uncover to tease out the hidden flaws of a failing restaurant and help it succeed.

In a recent episode of the show, Ramsay's culinary forays took him to the Savin Bar and Kitchen in Boston. Created by Driscoll Docanto and Kenneth Osherow, the business was sinking under the weight of heavy debt and the absence of its owners.

When Ramsay arrives on the scene, he finds a restaurant teetering on the brink of collapse. There's distrust between the staff and management and a menu that bears a strange blend of American comfort food and Italian.

The restaurant, Ramsay declares, lacks a fundamental concept and suffers from overworked workers. Following some tense encounters with the owners about the restaurant's operations, Ramsay provides a reality check and sets out to right the ship at Savin.

With Ramsay's support, the staff at Savin rallies behind the idea of a comfortable yet engaging space that serves rustic Italian cuisine alongside Italian classics. By day, the menu offers an engaging place for a casual meal, and by night, it transforms into a dynamic spot for craft cocktails.

Brunch is much-anticipated at the restaurant and is offered every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. On weekdays, guests can find the irresistible oyster special, where customers can buy $1 oysters from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. On Tuesdays, Savin hosts a fun trivia night.