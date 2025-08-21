Coastal Mass., Rhode Island Under High Surf Advisory Through Saturday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: A life guard chair sits empty in Brighton Beach amid Hurricane Erin on August 20, 2025 in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City. NYC Mayor Eric Adams and Iris Rodriguez-Rosa, the parks commissioner, announced that city beaches would be closed for several days as rip currents and rough waters are expected along the East Coast due to Hurricane Erin. Lifeguards will not be on duty during the closures but will be stationed along the coastline along with members of the Parks Enforcement Patrol to prevent people from attempting to swim. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)