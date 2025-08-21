ContestsEvents
Coastal Mass., Rhode Island Under High Surf Advisory Through Saturday

Coastal Massachusetts and Rhode Island will continue to face the impacts of dangerous surf and high winds through Saturday, conditions created by Hurricane Erin.  As of 8 a.m. on Thursday,…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: A life guard chair sits empty in Brighton Beach amid Hurricane Erin on August 20, 2025 in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City. NYC Mayor Eric Adams and Iris Rodriguez-Rosa, the parks commissioner, announced that city beaches would be closed for several days as rip currents and rough waters are expected along the East Coast due to Hurricane Erin. Lifeguards will not be on duty during the closures but will be stationed along the coastline along with members of the Parks Enforcement Patrol to prevent people from attempting to swim. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Coastal Massachusetts and Rhode Island will continue to face the impacts of dangerous surf and high winds through Saturday, conditions created by Hurricane Erin. 

As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21, Hurricane Erin remained a "large and growing hurricane" with maximum sustained winds of about 105 mph (165km/h), the National Hurricane Center noted.

According to the National Weather Service in Norton, a high surf advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, for Cape Cod, the Islands, and south coastal Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Additionally, a wind advisory is in effect through 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 22.

Large waves will bring life-threatening swimming and surfing conditions, along with beach erosion in several areas. Winds and waves will also be hazardous for small craft.

Residents of the area are being asked to refrain from swimming and surfing during the advisory and to use caution along coastal roads prone to flooding. While conditions may begin to improve gradually on Friday, surf hazards will carry over into the weekend.

Hurricane Erin
Michael VyskocilWriter
