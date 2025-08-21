From Bubbles to Trees: Two Unique Outdoor Dining Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is home to the most unique dining experiences in the state. Añejo Mexican Bistro and Bubble Bath offer stunning views and sumptuous entertaining for guests.

Añejo Mexican Bistro in downtown Hyannis is located under a historic, more than 200-year-old weeping beech tree. The iconic beech tree at Anejo is not only centuries old, but it also enhances the outdoor dining experience by providing shade and an inviting setting for guests.

According to NewsCenter 5, at Añejo Mexican Bistro, Executive Chef Benjamin Phipps serves “coastal Mexican” cuisine that showcases the diversity of New England seafood. Menu features include the popular lobster enchilada, spicy cornflake-crusted cod, and a birria quesadilla cooked until it's crisp in its own rendered fat. To top off your meal, don't overlook the decadent fried vanilla ice cream dessert with caramel, whipped cream, and cherry.

In Boston, chef-restaurateur Tiffani Faison's Bubble Bath in Back Bay is the new element at the CitizenM hotel on Newbury Street. Bubble Bath's rooftop bar has a caviar cart, a delightful cocktail program, and extraordinary city views, making it an ideal location for fun date nights and special events.

“This is not a restaurant; it's a bar,” said Faison of the Back Bay Bubble Bath in Boston Magazine. “It's really about getting out of the way for the beverage program to be really gorgeous and robust, and then just having food that complements it.”