Historic Nantucket Home With African American Ties Demolished on Atlantic Avenue

A historic Atlantic Avenue home that has been in disrepair for years was taken down on Monday, Aug. 18.

The home at 12 Atlantic Ave. was constructed in 1900, according to records from Nantucket's assessor. The structure was close to 125 years old and was an important component of Nantucket's status as a National Historic Landmark. This home occupied the New Guinea neighborhood, where Nantucket's Black and Cape Verdean residents resided during the 19th and 20th centuries.

Monday's demolition, however, was not reviewed by Nantucket's Historic District Commission (HDC), which typically discusses proposals and votes on whether to permit a historic structure to be demolished. In this instance, the demolition was ordered by Nantucket Building Commissioner Paul Murphy: "I have the authority under Section A301-4 Historic District Commission, Acts 1970, Chapter 395 Section 5 (c), to order the removal of the structure. It was clearly unsafe and in a state of collapse."

Nantucket's preservation planner, Holly Backus, told the Nantucket Current that the home would still be presented to the HDC during an upcoming meeting to discuss the demolition even though it has taken place.

The Nantucket Current reported that the house had been unoccupied and sat in disrepair for several years. As the home's condition deteriorated, the Historic District Commission presented a citation notice to the former owner, Tynes Investments LLC, in July 2021 that the structure did not abide by Nantucket's minimum maintenance bylaw.

Approved by the town in 2004, the bylaw requires owners of historic structures that contribute to the National Historic Landmark status to take "at least the minimum steps necessary to prevent the deterioration" of features such as chimneys, exterior walls, foundations, roofs, and support elements.