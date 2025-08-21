Military Helicopters Set to Buzz Through Boston for U.S. Marine Corps’ 250th Birthday

A black hawk helicopter of the US Marines, with soldiers inside, flying low at sunset.

If you're in Boston and you look up toward the sky over the next several days, don't be alarmed if you see a bunch of military helicopters flying overhead. The helicopters are in Boston to mark the 250th birthday celebration of the U.S. Marine Corps from Wednesday, Aug. 20, through Sunday, Aug. 24.

Residents of Charlestown, Chelsea, East Boston, and Winthrop will witness increased helicopter traffic through the remainder of the week. The celebration will feature four military helicopters flying from Logan Airport to the Boston Common in the morning and returning during the evening for an aircraft display on Boston Common.

A military flyover will take place at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21.

Humvees, light-armored vehicles, and other military vehicles will also have a presence in the city, according to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's office. The noise may also be "extremely loud," her office stated.

Additional events include public workouts with the Marines, the Quantico Marine Band, and a ceremony that will take place at Fort Sewall.

"For centuries, the Marine Corps has had a storied history in Boston," said Col. J.J. Wilson, commander of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250, in a statement shared with CBS News Boston WBZ. Wilson's unit is leading the Marine Corps' year-long commemoration. "We're grateful for the support of the people of Boston and Massachusetts, where American Marines have been stationed since the Corps' beginning."