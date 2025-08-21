Mount Snow to Mark 30 Years of Brewers Fest

Looking out through the grass at the summit of Mount Snow in the Green Mountains of Vermont.

Prepare to sample great-tasting brews during Mount Snow's annual Brewers Fest. The 30th anniversary event, held on Saturday, Aug. 30, will become a "high-altitude beer garden," according to Samara Sausville, a resort spokesperson.

The event is set to feature Vermont's top breweries, cideries, and seltzer makers who will be joined by local food trucks and vendors. Jeff Tuohy and DJs will perform live music throughout the day.

Sausville told the Manchester Journal that more than 25 vendors from Vermont and New England are expected to attend the festival, where more than 15 beers will be available for sampling. As of Wednesday, Aug. 20, participants from Vermont include the Burlington Beer Company, Fiddlehead Brewing Company, von Trapp Brewing, and the Essex Junction-based Black Flannel Brewing Company.

Staff at the resort are "trying to build on the success year after year and really put in a lot of effort into celebrating the 30th year," Sausville added.

General admission for the event is $68 and includes a tasting glass marking the anniversary and two drink tickets. VIP tickets are approximately $97 and include early access, lounge access, three drink tickets, and snacks. Designated drivers pay approximately $6 to attend.

In addition to the Brewers Fest, summer activities at Mount Snow, including scenic chairlift rides, biking, hiking, and golf, will be available. Block parties on Fridays in the resort's main base area will continue through Friday, Sept. 26.