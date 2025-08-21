Oak Bluffs Reschedules Fireworks for Aug. 23

The Town of Oak Bluffs has announced its end-of-the-summer fireworks spectacular will be rescheduled.

Initially set for Friday, Aug. 22, the Oak Bluffs fireworks will now go off at Ocean Park on the rain date, Saturday, Aug. 23, as the remnants of Hurricane Erin are expected to make their way through the Martha's Vineyard area on Friday.

According to a Martha's Vineyard Times report, Vineyard Transit Authority buses will operate at the intersections of Seaview and Tuckernuck avenues and Dukes County and New York avenues. Town officials are warning the public to expect significant detours and traffic delays before, during, and after the fireworks show.

Steamship Authority communications director Sean Driscoll confirmed with The Martha's Vineyard Times that the ferry diversions for Friday's fireworks will be moved to Saturday.

The following trips to and from Oak Bluffs will be diverted to Vineyard Haven:

The 6:30 p.m. departure from Woods Hole

The 7:30 p.m. return trip aboard the passenger ferry Nantucket

The 7:30 p.m. departure from Woods Hole

The 8:30 p.m. return trip aboard the passenger ferry Martha's Vineyard