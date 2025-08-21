ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Oak Bluffs Reschedules Fireworks for Aug. 23

The Town of Oak Bluffs has announced its end-of-the-summer fireworks spectacular will be rescheduled. Initially set for Friday, Aug. 22, the Oak Bluffs fireworks will now go off at Ocean…

Michael Vyskocil

Fireworks, salute with the black sky background

The Town of Oak Bluffs has announced its end-of-the-summer fireworks spectacular will be rescheduled.

Initially set for Friday, Aug. 22, the Oak Bluffs fireworks will now go off at Ocean Park on the rain date, Saturday, Aug. 23, as the remnants of Hurricane Erin are expected to make their way through the Martha's Vineyard area on Friday.

According to a Martha's Vineyard Times report, Vineyard Transit Authority buses will operate at the intersections of Seaview and Tuckernuck avenues and Dukes County and New York avenues. Town officials are warning the public to expect significant detours and traffic delays before, during, and after the fireworks show.

Steamship Authority communications director Sean Driscoll confirmed with The Martha's Vineyard Times that the ferry diversions for Friday's fireworks will be moved to Saturday. 

The following trips to and from Oak Bluffs will be diverted to Vineyard Haven:

  • The 6:30 p.m. departure from Woods Hole
  • The 7:30 p.m. return trip aboard the passenger ferry Nantucket
  • The 7:30 p.m. departure from Woods Hole
  • The 8:30 p.m. return trip aboard the passenger ferry Martha's Vineyard

Parking for the fireworks will be available at Waban Alley Park and Washington Park for $20, cash only. Parking fees will support the parks and fireworks donation accounts. 

More information related to the fireworks is available on the Oak Bluffs website.

fireworksOak Bluffs
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Historic Nantucket Home With African American Ties Demolished on Atlantic Avenue
Local NewsHistoric Nantucket Home With African American Ties Demolished on Atlantic AvenueMichael Vyskocil
Chef Gordon Ramsay Transforms Savin Bar and Kitchen from Chaos to Cozy Italian
Local NewsChef Gordon Ramsay Transforms Savin Bar and Kitchen from Chaos to Cozy ItalianMichael Vyskocil
From Bubbles to Trees: Two Unique Outdoor Dining Spots in Massachusetts
Local NewsFrom Bubbles to Trees: Two Unique Outdoor Dining Spots in MassachusettsMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect