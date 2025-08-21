Rob Gronkowski Opens $2M Accessible Gronk Playground in Boston

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Rob Gronkowski attends Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Fanatics)

A new accessible playground is giving children throughout Boston more reasons to get outside and explore their world through play.

On Tuesday, Aug. 19, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski joined dozens of officials and families to commemorate the opening of the $2 million Gronk Playground on the Charles River Esplanade. The fully ADA-accessible playground was funded by the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation in partnership with the Esplanade Association and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.

According to a Boston Globe report, the playground has a slide with a football-shaped climbing object and scaled-down versions of Boston landmarks for kids to climb up and swing from. Paying homage to its namesake, the playground also bears a life-sized figure of Gronk with a hand outstretched for high-fives.

Families and children from the Make a Wish Foundation and Hill House joined Gov. Maura Healey, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Gronkowski's friends and family for the playground opening.

During the opening ceremony, Gronkowski acknowledged Susan Hurley, founder of CharityTeams and a superpower in Gronkowski's foundation, who helped him conceive the concept.

“Susan, you got us to the other side with this playground, and we are thankful for you,” Gronkowski said in remarks during the ceremony. “It won't just be my legacy carried here in the city of Boston forever. It will be yours as well.”

The Globe spoke with Natalia Boidi, 8, who uses a wheelchair. She expressed her pleasure about the playground's accessible features.

“I was so excited to finally get to be in this playground and get to do all the things that other kids do,” Natalia said. “It's very exciting because the school playground is not that accessible.”