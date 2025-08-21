Steamship Authority Plans for Potential Service Disruptions Due to Hurricane Erin

The Steamship Authority has issued a travel advisory as Hurricane Erin tracks northward in the Atlantic Ocean off the U.S. East Coast.

Based on the hurricane's current forecast track, The Steamship Authority is anticipating that Oak Bluffs service will be diverted to Vineyard Haven through Friday evening on the Martha's Vineyard-Woods Hole route. High-speed ferry service could also see disruptions on Thursday, Aug. 21, and Friday, Aug. 22, on the Hyannis-Nantucket route.

The Steamship Authority has also announced that the last two scheduled trips into and out of Oak Bluffs will be diverted to Vineyard Haven due to the Ocean Park Fireworks, which have been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 23.

The specific trips that will be affected on Saturday, Aug. 23 are:

The 6:30 p.m. departure from Woods Hole and the 7:30 p.m. return on board the M/V Nantucket

The 7:30 p.m. departure from Woods Hole and the 8:30 p.m. return on board the M/V Martha's Vineyard