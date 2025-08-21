ContestsEvents
Steamship Authority Plans for Potential Service Disruptions Due to Hurricane Erin

The Steamship Authority has issued a travel advisory as Hurricane Erin tracks northward in the Atlantic Ocean off the U.S. East Coast. Based on the hurricane's current forecast track, The…

The Steamship Authority has issued a travel advisory as Hurricane Erin tracks northward in the Atlantic Ocean off the U.S. East Coast.

Based on the hurricane's current forecast track, The Steamship Authority is anticipating that Oak Bluffs service will be diverted to Vineyard Haven through Friday evening on the Martha's Vineyard-Woods Hole route. High-speed ferry service could also see disruptions on Thursday, Aug. 21, and Friday, Aug. 22, on the Hyannis-Nantucket route.

The Steamship Authority has also announced that the last two scheduled trips into and out of Oak Bluffs will be diverted to Vineyard Haven due to the Ocean Park Fireworks, which have been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 23.

The specific trips that will be affected on Saturday, Aug. 23 are:

  • The 6:30 p.m. departure from Woods Hole and the 7:30 p.m. return on board the M/V Nantucket
  • The 7:30 p.m. departure from Woods Hole and the 8:30 p.m. return on board the M/V Martha's Vineyard

The Steamship Authority will continue to monitor the weather forecast. It is asking individuals who want to modify an existing reservation for later this week to contact The Steamship Authority's reservation office at 508-477-8600 or visit one of the terminals.

Michael VyskocilWriter
