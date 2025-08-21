Tyler, The Creator Drops Vintage-Inspired ‘Darling, I’ Video Amidst Chromakopia Tour Success

The new "Darling, I" music video hit screens on Tuesday, August 19. The fresh clip shows Tyler, The Creator with an all-star cast, as Nia Long, Ayo Edebiri, Willow Smith, Lauren London, and Teezo Touchdown make striking cameos.

Taking the director's chair, he sets each scene in throwback-style backdrops with different love interests. One standout moment catches Nia Long skipping the expected kiss, instead giving his cheek a playful lick. Teezo Touchdown pulls double duty, switching between bus driver and ticket seller.

"Darling, I" comes from the GRAMMY-winning rapper's 2024 album, Chromakopia. The track shot up to No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while the full album claimed the top position on the Billboard 200.

Just weeks ago, his newest work, Don't Tap the Glass, also grabbed the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The artist stays busy, as fresh videos for "Stop Playing With Me" and "Sugar on My Tongue" keep fans fed.

Speaking about his creative direction with this new album during an interview, Tyler, The Creator expressed that he "wanted to be silly again."

"Chromakopia was so... I'm not saying it's the most mature deep shot. But whether it's me talking about my relationship with my hair and how that's affected me, or me almost being a father last year, or the relationship that I have with my father now, just so many things that I decided to dive deep into. After the weight of that got off, I just wanted to be silly again," the singer revealed.

Monday, August 18, marked the start of his Chromakopia: The World Tour leg in Auckland. His next stops include a three-date show at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne before a September swing through Asia, with stops planned in Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and the Philippines.

The final show will light up the Araneta Coliseum in Manila on September 21. Want to hear him perform hits like "St. Chroma" live at any of these stops? You can find more information on his upcoming shows, including dates, venues, and ticket prices, on Tyler, the Creator's official tour page.