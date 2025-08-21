ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Tyler, The Creator Drops Vintage-Inspired ‘Darling, I’ Video Amidst Chromakopia Tour Success

The new “Darling, I” music video hit screens on Tuesday, August 19. The fresh clip shows Tyler, The Creator with an all-star cast, as Nia Long, Ayo Edebiri, Willow Smith,…

Queen Quadri
Tyler, the Creator performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

The new "Darling, I" music video hit screens on Tuesday, August 19. The fresh clip shows Tyler, The Creator with an all-star cast, as Nia Long, Ayo Edebiri, Willow Smith, Lauren London, and Teezo Touchdown make striking cameos.

Taking the director's chair, he sets each scene in throwback-style backdrops with different love interests. One standout moment catches Nia Long skipping the expected kiss, instead giving his cheek a playful lick. Teezo Touchdown pulls double duty, switching between bus driver and ticket seller.

"Darling, I" comes from the GRAMMY-winning rapper's 2024 album, Chromakopia. The track shot up to No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while the full album claimed the top position on the Billboard 200.

Just weeks ago, his newest work, Don't Tap the Glass, also grabbed the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The artist stays busy, as fresh videos for "Stop Playing With Me" and "Sugar on My Tongue" keep fans fed.

Speaking about his creative direction with this new album during an interview, Tyler, The Creator expressed that he "wanted to be silly again."

 "Chromakopia was so... I'm not saying it's the most mature deep shot. But whether it's me talking about my relationship with my hair and how that's affected me, or me almost being a father last year, or the relationship that I have with my father now, just so many things that I decided to dive deep into. After the weight of that got off, I just wanted to be silly again," the singer revealed.

Monday, August 18, marked the start of his Chromakopia: The World Tour leg in Auckland. His next stops include a three-date show at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne before a September swing through Asia, with stops planned in Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and the Philippines.

The final show will light up the Araneta Coliseum in Manila on September 21. Want to hear him perform hits like "St. Chroma" live at any of these stops? You can find more information on his upcoming shows, including dates, venues, and ticket prices, on Tyler, the Creator's official tour page.

Branching into film, he'll also make his big screen debut acting alongside Timothée Chalamet in the A24 movie, Marty Supreme, set to open in theaters on Christmas Day 2025 across America.

Nia longTyler The Creator
Queen QuadriWriter
Related Stories
Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
MusicNicki Minaj’s Alter Ego Playground: Roman, Barbie, and BeyondKayla Morgan
The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals// Lil Nas X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
MusicLil Nas X: Details on His Reported HospitalizationKayla Morgan
A split image of Bad Bunny on the left, Jon Hamm in the middle, and Becky G on the right.
MusicJon Hamm and Becky G Get Down at Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rico ShowQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect