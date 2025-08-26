Boston to Celebrate New Edition’s 42nd Anniversary with Community Block Party

Boston will officially celebrate the 42nd anniversary of the legendary R&B group New Edition with a community block party in Roxbury on Saturday, August 30. The event follows a morning street naming ceremony where the corner of Ambrose and Albany Streets will be renamed New Edition Way in honor of the group’s roots.

Mayor Michelle Wu declared August 30 “New Edition Day” in the city, recognizing the band’s lasting impact on Boston’s music scene and beyond. The block party, taking place at the Orchard Gardens Boys & Girls Club, will feature live music, food, free backpacks for local youth, and a special appearance by members of New Edition.

HOT 96.9 will be live onsite, engaging with the community and sharing the festivities throughout the day.

New Edition, which formed in Roxbury in the late 1970s, is credited with pioneering the R&B and pop sound that influenced generations of artists. The group’s legacy continues to be a source of pride for Boston, and the city’s celebration highlights the deep connection between the band and its hometown neighborhood.

Residents are encouraged to attend this free event to celebrate Boston’s rich cultural heritage and enjoy a day of music, food, and community spirit.