Snoop Dogg Says Grandson’s Question About ‘Lightyear’ Left Him Stumped

Snoop Dogg might be known for handling just about anything with a cool head, but even he admits he was caught off guard during a recent trip to the movies with his grandson.

The 53-year-old rapper revealed on the Aug. 20 episode of the It’s Giving podcast that watching Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear left him in an unexpected parenting moment.

“They’re like, ‘And she had a baby … with a woman,’” Snoop recalled of a scene in the movie. “Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She a woman!’”

“I Didn’t Come Here for This”

Snoop said he froze in the moment, unsure how to explain. “Oh s---,” he told host Sarah Fontenot. “I didn’t come here for this s---. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.”

His solution? Distract and deflect. “Hey man, watch the movie,” Snoop said he told his grandson. But the little one wasn’t giving up: “Uh uh. They just said, she and she had a baby. They’re both women. How did she have a baby?”

Snoop admitted he had no answers, shushing the boy with popcorn and hoping the topic would disappear.

“It’s like, I’m scared to go to the movies now,” he said. “Y’all throwing me in the middle of s--- that I don’t have an answer for. … I don’t have the answer.”

Internet Fires Back

The moment, clipped and shared online, sparked a firestorm of reactions.

Some called out the rapper for not using the moment to educate: “Gay people exist, and they're part of this society whether he likes it or not,” one commenter wrote. “The idea that kids shouldn't know of their existence is just ludicrous to me.”

Another added, “Snoop can just answer the question honestly. Explain to the kid that people can have children through multiple methods. Artificial insemination. Adoption. Etc. Your unwillingness to do the work and educate your children is not a reason for us to be invisible.”

Others questioned his own content: “Dear god snoop whatcha gonna do when he starts asking about your lyrics?”

Still, some fans sided with him, saying Disney may be introducing certain topics too early: “I mean, is Disney exposing kids too soon though?”

A Debate Bigger Than One Movie

Lightyear’s same sex kiss was controversial even before its release, with bans in multiple countries and pushback from some U.S. theaters. Now, Snoop’s comments have reignited the debate over when and how LGBTQ+ representation should be shown to kids.