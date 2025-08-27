Beloved Boston-Area Bakery to Open at Former Ice Cream Company Shop

The popular Boston-area Flour Bakery and Café is staking claim to a new storefront formerly operated by a famous ice cream company.

MassLive reported that the Boston-based baking enterprise will open its doors in January 2026 at the former home of J.P. Licks, One Bingham Circle on Tremont Street in Boston.

“We are extraordinarily grateful for our dedicated, amazing team for getting us to the point of opening Flour ELEVEN,” Chang wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday, Aug. 23. “Thank you, Team Flour. WE LOVE YOU! To our incredible guests, we can't wait to see you there!!!! Thank you for supporting us for the last 25 years.”

Earlier this year, Flour Bakery and Café assumed management over the Boston Common Concession Pavilion. There, it sells soft-serve sundaes themed after Flour's pastries, including the Chunky Lola Cookie and the Sticky Bun.

At One Bingham Circle, Flour plans to also offer soft-serve sundaes in addition to its colossal baked goods, such as BLTs, egg sandwiches, and sticky buns.