Boston Legacy FC Stadium Plan Fails to Address Traffic Study, Sparks Safety Fears

As plans to transform White Stadium in Franklin Park into the new home for the Boston Legacy FC take shape, one crucial aspect has been overlooked in the preparations. The city and the soccer team have not definitively detailed how transportation to and from the facility will be handled.

Boston Legacy FC, which competes in the National Women's Soccer League, signed a lease agreement with the city in December 2024. The public school district will own the stadium.

Critics of the stadium rehabilitation project argue that a final transportation plan has not been published, and they're concerned about the impacts it will have on residents living near the venue.

MassLive reported that on Boston Legacy FC game days, no spectators, staff or players will be permitted to park at the stadium, which does not have a parking lot. Instead, spectators who drive to attend the games will need to park at satellite lots, then board a free shuttle to and from the stadium, according to a draft plan for the complex released by the city in April.

The locations of the satellite lots have not been identified. When fans purchase tickets, they will need to choose one of the following transportation methods:

A shuttle from a satellite lot

A shuttle from the Forest Hills, JFK/UMass MBTA, or Ruggles stations

Biking or walking

Drop-off by a vehicle or ride-share service

In the city's draft plan, officials estimated that approximately 40% of game attendees would drive and park in a satellite lot. Approximately 20% would take public transportation and a shuttle from an MBTA station, while 20% would walk to the stadium from an MBTA station. Another 10% would walk or bike, while a ride-share service would drop off 10% of the passengers.

For designated streets around White Stadium, in an area called the “walkshed,” parking will be limited to residents only from four hours before match time to one hour after the match ends.

For Franklin Park visitors, parking will be restricted to those who have a “specific scheduled use,” Those uses include admission to the Franklin Park Zoo or another permitted event within the park, according to the draft plan.

Bill Lyons, founder and CEO of planning and design firm Fort Hill Companies, stated that the April draft plan was “riddled with troubling opacity, internal contradictions, and unsupported assumptions and conclusions” in an analysis he created for the Franklin Park Defenders, a group of concerned residents, earlier this year.

According to MassLive, Lyons cited multiple concerns, including a lack of analysis or data collection to support what will happen in reality. One of the biggest challenges Lyons anticipated was the lack of space in the staging area near the stadium, which would prevent all the shuttles and ride-share vehicles from dropping off and picking up spectators.