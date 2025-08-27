Boston Politicians, Transit Officials Seek Solutions to Increase Water Transportation

As Bostonians complain about the traffic they encounter on their daily commutes, city leaders are turning their attention to another form of transportation that could ease their traffic woes: ferries.

David Perry, the MBTA's newly appointed director of ferry operations, said that water transportation is relatively easy to expand. Its success builds on increasing use of the MBTA ferries, which witnessed ridership of approximately 1.4 million trips in 2024. The transit authority stated that passenger volume is on track to increase by about 10% based on data from the first six months of 2025.

“We don't need to lay down tracks. We don't need to lay down a whole signal system. It's all here,” Perry said, acknowledging the resources of Boston Harbor. “We need docks; we need boats. So it's not nothing, but it can be done.”

Bolstering growth for the MBTA's ferries gained support from the state earlier this month. According to a WBUR report, the Healey administration granted several agencies, including the MBTA, a total of more than $2 million to expand Boston Harbor's water transportation in a move that aims to reduce traffic congestion.

WBUR noted that, since 2024, the T has added four boats to its fleet, expanding service routes and operating hours. While ferries carry less than half a percent of the T's total average weekday ridership, the number of people commuting by boat has trended upward.

The T's general manager, Phil Eng, said that water transportation “has shown that it's very successful.” He noted that the transit system is investigating how to expand operations on the water.

The subject of water transportation has also become a talking point in the city's mayoral race.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu highlighted a new commuter ferry stop in South Boston, which launched earlier this month. This ferry stop is part of a route offered by Seaport Ferry, which is managed by the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, not the MBTA.