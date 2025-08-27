Drew Barrymore Shares 2017 Music Video Set Photo with SZA on Instagram

A winter snapshot from 2017 surfaced on Instagram, showing Drew Barrymore and SZA wrapped in thick coats with warm smiles for the camera. Barrymore posted the picture on August 21, taken during the filming of SZA's music video on a New York street.

On social media, the actress wrote in her caption: "Throwback to this 'pinch me' moment. I still can't believe you wrote such a beautiful song and named it my name! I'm the luckiest girl in the world! You're the greatest @sza."

The picture marks eight years since SZA picked "Drew Barrymore" to kick off her first album, Ctrl. While the album debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 chart, the single didn't enter the Hot 100 list.

During a chat on The Drew Barrymore Show this January, SZA spoke about why she chose the title. "[Growing up,] One of the few lovely white women that I looked up to so much on television was you, because you were so yourself," SZA told Barrymore, as reported by Billboard. "You were quirky. Your smile wasn't perfect... I love the way you talk and the you-ness of you."

The "Drew Barrymore" music video features a brief yet striking scene. SZA perched on an outdoor staircase while Barrymore passed by with an uplifting smile. "I was just so excited to show up for you," Barrymore said in their January talk, and SZA replied, "I couldn't believe you did that."

In their January sit-down, the "Kill Bill" singer also expressed to the host how her authenticity inspired her to embrace her own quirky uniqueness. "It just reminds me of all the things about myself that make me nervous, but on you, shine so brightly. It gave me permission to be myself," SZA shared.