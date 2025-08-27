Funeral Services Planned for Retired Providence Judge Frank Caprio

The family of retired Providence Municipal Court Judge Frank Caprio has announced details for his funeral services. The Rhode Island judge died on Wednesday, Aug. 20, after a prolonged cancer battle.

According to NBC 10 WJAR, a public viewing will be held at the Rhode Island Convention Center on Thursday, Aug. 28, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., in Hall A. Complimentary parking is available in the North Garage.

On Friday, Aug. 29, a funeral Requiem Mass will be held at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence at 10 a.m., with the Archbishop of Boston, Richard Henning, as the celebrant. Burial will be private.

News of Caprio's death has extended beyond the Providence community to across the nation. Caprio became famous beyond Rhode Island for his sharp mind, made famous through his Caught in Providence television show and web series, which was filmed in his courtroom for over two decades. The show's YouTube channel has nearly 3 million subscribers.

In 2023, Caprio shared that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. One year later, he announced on social media that he had completed his final radiation treatment.