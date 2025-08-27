Memorial Flags for Purple Heart Veteran Pulled from Cape Cod Bridge, Police Say

Eight American flags honoring the memory of a fallen U.S. Marine were pulled down from a Cape Cod bridge only days after the man's father installed them, police said.

Yarmouth police are seeking the public's help in identifying the individuals responsible for removing the flags from the Lance Corporal William Joseph Donovan Jr. Memorial Bridge on West Yarmouth Road. According to an NBC10 Boston report, this latest incident is the second time in two months that the flags have been removed.

"This is wrong. This is disgraceful. And we must hold whoever is doing this accountable," state Rep. Steve Xiarhos said in a post on social media.

Donovan Jr. received two Purple Hearts for injuries he sustained during his service with the Marines during Operation Enduring Freedom, according to the state citation that names the bridge over Route 6 in Donovan's memory. His father installed the flags on Friday, Aug. 22, to replace others that were removed in July, according to Yarmouth police.

On Monday morning, Aug. 25, officers found the eight flags pulled out of the fence, police said. At least three were torn into pieces.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Yarmouth police.

For Xiarhos, the desecration of the flag is deeply person. His son, Nick, was a high school friend of Donovan Jr. and was also a U.S. Marine killed while serving his country.

"That's a memorial and the flag is more than a piece of cloth. My son came home carried under it," he said in a statement to NewsCenter 5.