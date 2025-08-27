New Superintendent Takes the Helm at Worcester Public Schools

Worcester Public Schools welcomed students back to the classroom on Monday, Aug. 25, with a new superintendent at the helm.

Superintendent Brian Allen joined Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty to greet students at Heard Street Discovery Academy. The school's principal and members of the school committee were also present.

According to a Boston 25 News report, Superintendent Allen was raised in Worcester and attended the community's public school system. He was a student at Quinsigamond Elementary and Sullivan Middle, and he graduated from South High, according to a letter written by Allen published on the district's website.

Before the start of the school year, Allen highlighted measures being taken to promote student safety. He noted that the school system works closely with the Worcester Police Department to protect students during the school day.

“As we look toward 2025-2026, our focus as a district will be to sharpen our Tier 1 instruction to drive meaningful improvements in student learning,” he stated in his letter. “We'll fully embrace the concept of 'Vision to Action,' going deeper into our 'Vision of a Learner' framework to ensure all students are developing the future-ready skills they need.”

As noted by Boston 25 News, approximately 12,000 students will take the bus to school for the 2025-2026 academic year. This year marks the fourth year that Worcester's school department has managed the school buses instead of using an outside vendor.